G7 Increases Economic Aid To Ukraine To $39 Billion

The G7 said it is making progress on the goals of the crude oil price cap policy to prevent Russia from profiting from its war of aggression against Ukraine, while supporting stability in global energy markets and limiting negative economic spillovers from the war, especially on low- and middle-income countries.

"Russia's monthly budget gap has surged to record highs, which will significantly restrict its ability to finance its illegal war. Developing market economies can take advantage of this opportunity to access to crude oil and petroleum products at a discount to prevailing market prices," the G7 said.