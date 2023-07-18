G20 Finance Meet: IMF Chief Calls For Global Safety Net For Poorer Nations
The global financial safety net for poorer countries should be strengthened as they battle inflation, higher debt levels, and slowing global growth, according to the International Monetary Fund's Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva.
Despite the global economy showing some resilience, divergences in economic fortunes across countries were a persistent concern, Georgieva said at the third meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.
While pockets of the global economy were doing well, others were weakening but still growing, and vulnerable countries were falling behind, she said.
"To protect the most vulnerable countries and their people, we need to strengthen the global financial safety net," Georgieva said. "While advanced and strong emerging market economies have a cushion of more than $10 trillion in international reserves, the rest of the world relies on the pooled resources of international institutions, such as the IMF."
IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva (first from left) at the G20 meeting along with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (extreme right). (Photo: Kristalina Georgieva/Twitter)
Policy Priorities
Georgieva suggested domestic policy priorities for such nations, including durably bringing inflation down, rebuilding fiscal buffers, and initiating growth-enhancing reforms.
"To support these reform efforts, the fund will also expand its work on mobilising domestic resources, improving the quality of country spending, building deep capital markets, and improving the environment for private investment—both domestic and foreign," she said.
Debt Relief For Poor Countries
The Group of 20 nations has reached its target of committing $100 billion for Special Drawing Rights and channelling it to vulnerable countries. For the IMF, this has mobilised $45 billion for the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust and $42 billion for the Resilience and Sustainability Trust, Georgieva said.
She highlighted gains made by the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable, co-chaired by India's G20 Presidency, the IMF, and the World Bank. Georgieva highlighted that the debt restructuring process for poorer countries still needed to be speedier and more effective.
A key subsidy gap by the fund should also be closed for poverty reduction in poorer countries, she said.