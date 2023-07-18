G20 Finance Meet: IMF Chief Calls For Global Safety Net For Poorer Nations

The global financial safety net for poorer countries should be strengthened as they battle inflation, higher debt levels, and slowing global growth, according to the International Monetary Fund's Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva.

Despite the global economy showing some resilience, divergences in economic fortunes across countries were a persistent concern, Georgieva said at the third meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

While pockets of the global economy were doing well, others were weakening but still growing, and vulnerable countries were falling behind, she said.

"To protect the most vulnerable countries and their people, we need to strengthen the global financial safety net," Georgieva said. "While advanced and strong emerging market economies have a cushion of more than $10 trillion in international reserves, the rest of the world relies on the pooled resources of international institutions, such as the IMF."