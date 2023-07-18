G-20 Latest: IMF Says China Showing More Openness at Debt Talks

“The central bank in South Africa, by constitution, is independent and its purpose is defined as that of protecting the value of the currency in the interests of balanced growth.” South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana rebuffs a call by some in the nation’s governing party for him to push the central bank to use measures other than lifting borrowing costs to curb inflation. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Menaka Doshi on the sidelines of the meeting between Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Gandhinagar, India.Source: Bloomberg