Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodities This Week

Mounting concerns over dry weather and the possibility that Russia may withdraw from the deal that allows Ukraine to safely ship grain from Black Sea ports will add to volatility in the market. The pact, which was extended for two months in mid-May, has enabled the shipment of 31.9 million metric tons of crops since it was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations last July, but exports have been slowing due to vessel inspection disruptions. Even so, Russia is on pace to export record volumes of wheat this season, which may tame price inflation. Wheat futures in Paris slipped 0.2% on Monday after advancing 1.8% last week. Chicago wheat futures gained 11% last week, mostly due to drought worries. Meanwhile, corn futures in Chicago soared 13% over the five-day period.