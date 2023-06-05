Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodity Markets This Week

Bullion-backed exchange-traded funds have attracted three straight months of inflows, providing crucial support to prices that have been kept in check by global central banks’ aggressive monetary policy tightening. Positive fund flows were a key pillar in spot gold’s rally to a record high in August 2020. And while gold has recently retreated from the closely watched level of $2,000 an ounce, it’s still up almost 7% this year. Focus will now turn to the Federal Reserve’s June 14 meeting, with investors expecting policymakers to hold steady on interest rates. A mixed US jobs report last week did, however, push traders to up their bets of the Fed raising rates by the end of July. Higher rates diminish the investment appeal of non-interest bearing assets like gold, so the precious metal will likely continue to see some volatility in the months ahead.