First Republic Faces Potential Curb On Borrowing From Fed

One stumbling block to a solution has been the conflicting needs of US officials and the banks that might help. The regulators favor a private rescue that doesn’t involve the US seizing the bank and taking a multibillion-dollar hit to the FDIC’s insurance fund. Banks want to avoid anything that damages their own finances and have been waiting for the government to offer aid, such as the FDIC taking control of the firm’s least desirable assets — something that can happen under the law only if First Republic fails and is put into receivership.