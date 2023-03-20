BQPrimeGlobal EconomicsFirst Republic Plunges To Record Low On Concern More Help Needed
First Republic Plunges To Record Low On Concern More Help Needed

Shares plunged as much as 50% before paring the drop to about 32% around 12:40 p.m. New York time.
20 Mar 2023, 10:47 PM IST
First Republic Bank signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Monday, March 20, 2023. Stocks rebounded as regulators worldwide rushed to shore up market confidence over the weekend, with the recent financial turmoil spurring speculation on a slower pace of tightening from major central banks. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank slid to an all-time low after S&P Global lowered the lender’s credit rating for the second time in a week and the Wall Street Journal reported that bank executives were discussing fresh stabilization efforts.

The discussions, led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon with the heads of other big banks, included possibly converting some or all of the $30 billion they deposited last week with First Republic into a capital infusion, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier, S&P said First Republic’s $30 billion infusion from some of Wall Street’s biggest lenders may not solve the “substantial” challenges the bank is now likely facing, even if it does ease near-term pressure on liquidity.

First Republic bucked a broader rally in regional banks that was led by New York Community Bancorp’s record 30% gain. 

