Fed Set to Slow Rate Hikes Again and Debate How Much Further to Go

“You’d probably have to get over 5% to say with a straight face that we’ve got the right level of the policy rate that will continue to push inflation down during 2023,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Wednesday. “We want to guarantee, to the extent we can, that inflation will come down and get back on a steady path toward the 2% target. And we don’t want to waver in that, because one of the problems in the 1970s is that inflation kept coming back just when you thought you killed it.”