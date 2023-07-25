The Fed Shouldn’t Settle for Above-Target Inflation

A long-standing debate about whether the 2% target is too low is gathering fresh attention. And many are asking a simple question: Would it really be worth a recession to get inflation all the way down? Sadly, it would. Much as one hopes a recession can be avoided, settling for 3% inflation would impose serious longer-term costs on the economy, above all by undermining the Fed’s credibility. If it gives way this time, why wouldn’t it do the same again? Progress on inflation to date owes a lot to confidence that the Fed will do its job. Putting this trust at risk would be a big mistake.