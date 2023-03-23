Powell’s Balancing Act Raises Some Questions

To be sure, it was wiser to raise rates by 25 basis points than by nothing. Aside from the damage to the Fed’s credibility on inflation, no increase at all might have scared financial markets more than pressing on, leading investors to think policymakers are more worried about financial fragility than they’re admitting. Plainly, the Fed is grappling with enormous uncertainty. What happened to SVB, Credit Suisse and the others raises big, urgent questions about bank regulation and the adequacy of central banks’ emergency-liquidity tools. The damage may spread. Renewed turmoil is possible. If things get bad enough, demand could indeed slump. In this worst-case scenario, the Fed will need a whole new set of dot plots.