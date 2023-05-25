Fed Traders Are Fully Pricing In Another Rate Hike Once Again

The rate on swap contracts linked to the July gathering climbed to 5.34% on Thursday, more than 25 basis points above the current effective fed funds rate of 5.08%. The Fed tends to move in multiples of 25 basis points, so that indicates such a move is seen by the market taking place either in July or at the Federal Open Market Committee’s next meeting in June. The June contract showed around 14 basis points priced in, suggesting a better than even chance the move would be at that meeting.