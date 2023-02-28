The Fed Doesn’t Care About Wall Street As Much as Wall Street Thinks

“Powell doesn’t really care whether the stock market is up or down,” says Bob Elliott, who co-founded Unlimited Funds in New York after a 13-year career at Bridgewater Associates. This, he says, is crucial for traders to understand. Some will bail out of stocks early in a rally out of misplaced concern that the gains are alarming Fed officials. The level of the stock market, “unless at extremes, is not particularly relevant to Fed policy.”