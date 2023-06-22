ADVERTISEMENT
Here Are The Key Takeaways From Powell’s Testimony Before US House
Here are the key takeaways from Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee.
- One issue that immediately took center stage was banking regulation. Lawmakers pressed Powell for more details on the Fed’s plans for revising its supervision and regulatory practices in the wake of the failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and other regional lenders. Republicans warned against enacting capital standards that would be a burden to smaller banks. Some Democrats grilled Powell on whether there was a “cultural shift” under the Fed’s former vice chair for supervision, Randy Quarles, that encouraged lax oversight. The Fed chief refrained from criticizing his onetime colleague.
- Community banks came up often, with Powell saying that he personally received a mortgage from one and that policymakers keep them in mind when making decisions about supervision and regulation. The Fed chief said community banks are not a focus of the proposed regulatory changes and that the central bank does not want to do something that would cause more of those banks to consolidate.
- Powell described an economy that is still strong, with inflation running too high, and repeated that most officials think interest rates will need to go higher to tame prices. He said the Fed is in the unusual situation of “overachieving” on its employment mandate with the jobless rate running near multidecade lows. That message may not be appreciated by Democrats, who applauded the Fed for pausing its interest rate hikes last week and who are worried higher borrowing costs might push millions of Americans out of work. Republicans urged the Fed not to back down on its inflation fight and to be aware of how higher rates are straining the banking system.
- There was a decent amount of discussion about the Fed’s balance sheet, which more than doubled in size during the pandemic as the central bank bought Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities to stabilize markets and bolster the economy. Some lawmakers stressed the importance of shrinking that portfolio. Powell said the Fed is running down its holdings at a pace of about $1 trillion a year by letting securities roll off the balance sheet as they mature, not by selling assets. Powell also faced questions about losses the Fed is facing on its balance sheet now that the interest it pays on reserves is greater than the interest it receives on its holdings. While the Fed was previously passing along its balance-sheet profits to the Treasury, the US government needs to borrow more money on the margin now that it is no longer receiving those remittances. But Powell reiterated that the Fed does not manage its balance sheet with fiscal goals in mind.
- US equity markets extended a streak of losses as Powell thwarted bets that the Fed was near the end of its tightening cycle. The S&P 500 dropped 0.5% and the Nasdaq 100 tumbled over 1%. Yields on Treasuries were higher across the curve, while the VIX index hit a pre-Covid low.
--With assistance from Peyton Forte.
