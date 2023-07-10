Fed’s Mester Says Rates Need To Keep Rising To Reduce Inflation
(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said the US central bank, which has already raised its benchmark interest rate by three percentage points this year, has got to keep going to restrain high inflation.
“Real interest rates -- judged by the expectations over the next year of inflation -- have to be in positive territory and held there for a time,” she said Thursday in an interview on CNBC. “We’re still not even in restricted territory on the funds rate.”
Fed officials raised interest rates by 75 basis points on Sept. 21 for the third straight meeting, bringing the target for the benchmark federal funds rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%.
The Fed’s quarterly Summary of Economic Projections shows a median forecast of rates reaching 4.4% by the end of this year, implying a further 1.25 percentage points of tightening over their remaining two meetings in November and December.
Mester said her forecast is probably a bit above the median path because she sees inflation being persistent, based on her conversations with businesses, community development groups and other sources.
“In my SEP I have inflation coming down, but we have to bring interest rates up to get that downward shift in inflation,” she said, adding that the US economy has so far been able to handle the higher interest rates.
UK Turmoil
She drew a distinction between US markets and what is happening in the UK, where the Bank of England announced Wednesday that it would launch unlimited bond buying to address market dysfunction. When the Fed announced its bond purchases in the early months of the pandemic, it did so at a time when it was also lowering rates to support the economy, she said.
The BOE faces some communication issues because it is lifting rates but needed to purchase assets, which is typically viewed as a method for easing monetary policy, in order to support financial stability, Mester said.
“It’s a challenging situation for them,” Mester said. “For financial stability reasons and for market functioning reasons they had to go in and buy bonds.”
“Market functioning is incredibly important because you won’t be able to hit any monetary policy goals if the markets aren’t functioning,” she said. “That’s different than worrying about volatility in the markets.” Mester said that so far, there had been no sign of dysfunction in US financial markets.
