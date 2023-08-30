Fed Ramps Up Demands For Corrective Actions By Regional Banks

The onslaught of such warnings — known as matters requiring attention and matters requiring immediate attention, or MRAs and MRIAs — comes as examiners look for other signs of stress in a system already strained by the collapse of First Republic Bank, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank this year. It’s part of a wider increase in scrutiny impacting banks of all sizes after Michael Barr, the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, vowed to “improve the speed, force and agility” of oversight earlier this year.