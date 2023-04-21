Fed Officials Back Another Hike While Watching Banking Fallout

Loretta Mester, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview at the Jackson Hole economic symposium in Moran, Wyoming, US, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the US central bank is likely to keep raising interest rates and leave them elevated for a while to stamp out inflation, and he pushed back against any idea that the Fed would soon reverse course. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg