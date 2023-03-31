Fed’s Emergency Loans To Banks Fall In Sign Of Easing Turmoil

The reduction in usage “suggests a slightly improving bank liquidity picture,” although the situation “remains uncertain,” according to TD Securities strategists Priya Misra and Molly McGown, who pointed to earlier data for the period through March 15 showing declines in bank deposits in the first half of the month. Bank deposits fell by $98.4 billion to $17.5 trillion in the week ended March 15, according to numbers released March 24 by the Fed, with the next batch of similar data due Friday.