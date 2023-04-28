FDIC Says Signature Oversight Hampered By Lack Of New York Staff

In its report, the FDIC said that as late as the day before its failure, Signature had a composite rating of 2 on a key risk measure known as CAMELS. The score on the 1 through 5 scale, with 5 being the worst, indicates that regulators hadn’t taken into account all of the issues facing the bank. For example, the FDIC acknowledged the management component of rating could have been downgraded more than a year earlier.