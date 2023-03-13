Everything We Know About How the Fed Is Handling the SVB Crisis

As the health of the financial system came under scrutiny, the US pledged to fully protect all SVB depositors’ money, in a bid to stem runs on other financial institutions. That was of particular consequence to those whose accounts held more than $250,000 — typically the threshold for insurance payouts, and representing almost all of the bank’s domestic deposits. The government said customers would have access to their cash on March 13, and that taxpayers would not be liable for any losses accrued as a result of the action.