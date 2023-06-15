Europe Gas Spikes As Major Dutch Gas Site Set To Close

BQPrimeGlobal EconomicsEurope Gas Spikes As Major Dutch Gas Site Set To Close
Prices are now jumping for a third consecutive day as prolonged outages and hot weather across the continent spark concern over supplies.

15 Jun 2023, 5:52 PM IST
Employees cross a jetty towards the Gallina liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker after docking at the National Grid Plc's Grain LNG plant on the Isle of Grain in Rochester, U.K., on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The shipment to England on the Gallina was priced using the U.K.'s National Balancing Point, where front-month gas cost about $7 a million British thermal units on Feb. 7. Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices spiked as the Netherlands is set to announce it will close Europe’s biggest gas site later this year. 

Benchmark futures soared as much as 24% on Thursday to their highest level since early April. Prices are now jumping for a third consecutive day as prolonged outages and hot weather across the continent spark concern over supplies. 

The closure, due earthquake risks near the Groningen gas field, will come into effect from Oct. 1, people familiar with the matter said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the plans are not yet made public. The cabinet will meet to officially decide later this month.

