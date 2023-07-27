ECB Sets the Stage for a September Rate-Hike Pause

The ECB did deliver one surprise by deciding to no longer pay any interest on the minimum reserves that commercial banks have to leave at the central bank. This affects about €165 billion ($180 billion) of assets and will save the ECB more than €5 billion annually. In turn, it will reduce bank revenue by a similar amount. It’s a modest tightening measure and a further removal of the super-generous bank support mechanisms during the pandemic. It should improve the transmission of monetary policy and is designed to spur lending to the real economy. The governing council didn’t discuss further reduction of its balance sheet, which will be no doubt on the agenda at the September gathering.