BQPrimeGlobal EconomicsEuro-Area Confidence Unexpectedly Slows on Industry, Services
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Euro-Area Confidence Unexpectedly Slows on Industry, Services

Euro-area economic confidence unexpectedly slowed this month, defying hopes for a continued rebound on year after Russia invaded Ukraine.
BQPrime
27 Feb 2023, 6:17 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
A commuter under the canopy of the Grande Arche monument in the La Defense business district of Paris, France, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. The French economy faces increasing food costs, raising energy price caps, higher interest rates and now widespread strikes which could further test the economy's resilience in a rough start to 2023. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg
A commuter under the canopy of the Grande Arche monument in the La Defense business district of Paris, France, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. The French economy faces increasing food costs, raising energy price caps, higher interest rates and now widespread strikes which could further test the economy's resilience in a rough start to 2023. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg
ADVERTISEMENT

(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area economic confidence unexpectedly slowed this month, defying hopes for a continued rebound on year after Russia invaded Ukraine.

A sentiment gauge published by the European Commission slid to 99.7 from a revised reading of 99.8 a month earlier. Economists had predicted a fourth monthly increase, with all but one estimate in a Bloomberg survey anticipating such a move.

The data contrast with recent sentiment gauges across the region that suggest a mild winter would allow the region to avoid a serious slump.

Gauges for industry and services declined in Feburary, while consumer sentiment improved.

--With assistance from and .

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

ADVERTISEMENT