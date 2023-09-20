ECB’s De Cos Says 4% Rates Should Bring Inflation Back To Target

BQPrimeGlobal EconomicsECB’s De Cos Says 4% Rates Should Bring Inflation Back To Target
European Central Bank Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos said keeping interest rates at current levels could bring inflation back to target — joining other officials in signaling the end of an unprecedented hiking campaign.

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos said keeping interest rates at current levels could bring inflation back to target — joining other officials in signaling the end of an unprecedented hiking campaign.

“On the information currently available, maintaining the present level of interest rates for a sufficiently long time should be broadly consistent with achieving our inflation target of 2%,” de Cos said in a blog post published Wednesday on the Bank of Spain’s website.

The comments come a week after the ECB raised rates for a 10th straight meeting to tackle inflation that’s still exceeds 5%. Some policymakers have since expressed hope that the hike was the last of this cycle, while investors are stepping up bets on cuts as the 20-nation euro-zone economy weakens.

De Cos said he sees inflation risks as balanced, with rising oil and food prices countered by weaker consumer demand and record-high borrowing costs, highlighting that sluggish economic expansion is extending into the third quarter.

