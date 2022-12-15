ECB Delivers Smaller Hike While Confirming Bond Retreat In March
After successive increases of 75 basis points, the ECB lifted the deposit rate by a half-point to 2% on Thursday, matching economists’ expectations.
(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank slowed the pace of interest-rate hikes while widening efforts to subdue double-digit inflation with a decision to shrink its €5 trillion ($5.3 trillion) bond portfolio from March.
“The Governing Council judges that interest rates will still have to rise significantly at a steady pace to reach levels that are sufficiently restrictive to ensure a timely return of inflation to the 2% medium-term target,” the ECB said in a statement.
The announcement follows a first dip in 1 1/2 years for runaway euro-zone price gains and comes with the currency bloc probably already in recession.
Reinforcing the action on borrowing costs, officials outlined plans for quantitative tightening — offloading government debt purchased as stimulus in the past. The plan envisages rolloffs in the Asset Purchase Program averaging €15 billion a month in the second quarter, with the pace beyond that yet to be determined.
The euro pared an earlier drop and bonds fell. The single currency is about 0.4% lower versus the dollar at $1.064, after dropping as much as 0.7% prior to the announcement. European government bonds slid, with Italian debt underperforming.
The ECB’s downshift on rates, along with similar moves this week by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, may reflect belief that the worst inflation in a generation — while not vanquished — is at least near its peak. That means the ceiling for borrowing costs could also be in sight. Policymakers in Frankfurt have already overseen the most forceful spell of monetary tightening in ECB history.
Fresh projections, also released Thursday, will help determine how they proceed from here. With Russia’s war in Ukraine still raging, the predictions confirmed a challenging backdrop that includes economic expansion of just 0.5% in 2023. Forecasts for inflation, meanwhile, were raised for the next two years. It’s still seen above the 2% target in 2025.
ECB President Christine Lagarde will discuss the outlook at a 2:45 p.m. news briefing.
A 2% deposit rate is in the vicinity of the theoretical neutral level that neither constrains nor stimulates the economy. But several officials have advocated further moves into restrictive territory as lofty energy prices continue to stoke inflation.
How high borrowing costs will ultimately be pushed is a central question now for investors, though it’s a topic on which policymakers are tight-lipped. Economists polled by Bloomberg before the decision foresee only one more hike in February, to 2.5%. Money markets are betting on a so-called terminal rate of 2.9%.
The planned reduction in bond holdings adds a new element to rate bargaining among the Governing Council’s soon-to-be-26 members and may have helped garner support for a smaller hike from the panel’s more hawkish officials.
Several had pushed for an early start to QT, while their more dovish colleagues have fretted over the deteriorating economic picture and voiced a preference for less aggressive action on rates.
