'Decisive Breakthrough': U.K. Prime Rishi Sunak Declares New Brexit Pact

The legal text of the Northern Ireland Protocol has been amended to ensure critical VAT and excise changes for the whole of the UK can be made and the devolved Northern

Irish parliament in Stormont would have a say on the changes. “These negotiations have not always been easy, but I'd like to pay an enormous personal tribute to Ursula for her vision in recognising the possibility of a new way forward... Today's agreement is about preserving that delicate balance and charting a new way forward for the people of Northern Ireland" added Sunak.