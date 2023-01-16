Davos 2023: Ease Geopolitical Risk, Trade Can Tackle Slow Growth: WEF Chief Børge Brende

India will be the fastest-growing economy among the large ones of the world this year, with focus on manufacturing, World Economic Forum President Børge Brende said.

But the complications on the global stage need to be fixed or the world economy would be stuck in a slow-growth period, Brende told BQ Prime on the sidelines of WEF's annual summit in Davos on Monday.

Slow growth, high debt and high inflation is a toxic cocktail, Brende said.

"If we don't mitigate the geopolitical risks, if we don't start to collaborate and if we don't get to recovery when it comes to trade and investment, there will be no recovery out of this slow-growth period," he said.

"And then, we can easily end up like in the '70s (when) we had a decade of low growth. That has to be avoided," the WEF chief said.

Brende stressed on the need to curtail tariffs and protectionism, saying that the countries have to trade with each other.

"Fair that some nations want to be near-shore and friend-shore, but that will really apply for only 5% or 10% of the production... and also services," he said.

"We'll need to make sure that we continue to trade and invest with each other."