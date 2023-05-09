Oil Drops After Two-Day Surge As China Clouds Demand Outlook
Oil held the bulk of a two-day surge as wildfires in Canada reduced supplies, offsetting concerns over lackluster global fuel demand.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell after a two-day surge as Chinese trade data highlighted concerns about the nation’s economic recovery and energy demand.
West Texas Intermediate declined toward $72 a barrel after rallying almost 7% in the prior two sessions. China’s overall export growth slowed in April while imports plummeted, which also contributed to weaker wider markets on Tuesday. Demand for commodities slipped, with overseas purchases of crude, iron ore and copper all dropping from the prior month.
Oil has retreated about 10% this year as worries over the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening and the potential for a recession in the US outweigh a resilient physical market. Bank of America Corp. on Tuesday cut its forecast for Brent crude on a weaker outlook for global demand. Still, the United Arab Emirates, a key OPEC member, downplayed the need for deeper production cuts following curbs that started this month.
“The drop in China’s import in April feeds into recent growing demand concerns in the oil market,” said Jens Pedersen, director of oil and commodities research at Danske Bank.
The US Energy Information Administration’s short-term outlook due later on Tuesday will provide further insight. PVM Oil Associates Ltd. analyst Tamas Varga expects the report to show a more upbeat outlook for global demand and supply, and possibly a tighter market because of the ongoing output cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.
Consumer-inflation data in the US on Wednesday will also be closely scrutinized for clues on the Federal Reserve’s policy path.
--With assistance from Yongchang Chin.
