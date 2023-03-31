Fed Critics Are Missing Some Important Context

How the economy came through the pandemic with a stronger labor market and an inflation rate that has started to trend lower after an initial spike can be attributed to the Fed's data-dependent policies, matter-of-factly explained by Paul Samuelson, the Nobel laureate and author of the best-selling textbook, “Economics.” Asked in 1970 why his preferred rate of inflation differed in the book's various editions, Samuelson replied: “When events change, I change my mind. what do you do?” Samuelson later credited the comment to John Maynard Keynes, who said decades earlier that a successful investor must be willing to adjust an opinion when facts and circumstances change. Keynes, the British-born mathematician before he become an economist and philosopher who changed the theory and practice of macroeconomics and policies of governments, also said, “Anything we can do, we can afford.”