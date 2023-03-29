Credit Suisse Accused Of Aiding More Tax Evasion During Broader Tumult

The report comes as the bank is being sold to rival UBS amid global turmoil in the industry, set off by the run on Silicon Valley Bank in California, and as UBS and Credit Suisse are under a Justice Department probe into whether financial professionals helped Russian oligarchs evade sanctions. On top of that, it came out right after prosecutors in France raided some of the nation’s largest lenders, including Societe Generale SA and BNP Paribas SA, as part of an investigation into suspected tax fraud and money laundering.