Credit Suisse’s Fatal Bank Run Points To Gaps In Liquidity Rules

The liquidity coverage ratio is a regulatory metric designed in the aftermath of the financial crisis to ensure banks can withstand short-term bouts of severe stress and was touted by executives in the run up to Credit Suisse’s collapse as a sign of strength. It compares available liquidity such as cash to the maximum amount of money that clients are expected to move out of the bank. That latter assumption requires regulators and lenders to estimate client behaviors about how quickly and intensely different clients will respond to signals of bank stress.