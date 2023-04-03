Citi Rebuffs Calls For $100 Oil As Goldman Lifts Outlook On OPEC Cut

A flare stack burns at the PCK Schwedt oil refinery, formerly owned by Rosneft PJSC and now controlled by the German government, in Schwedt, Germany, on Monday, March 20, 2023. Germany's economy will probably shrink in the first quarter of the year, according to the ZEW institute's gauge of expectations, as concerns over risks in the banking sector add to headwinds from inflation, even as the rate should decline "significantly", the Bundesbank said. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg