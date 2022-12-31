Chinese Companies Are Flocking to Indonesia for Its Nickel

Indonesia has become an enthusiastic partner. President Joko Widodo is determined to wean his country off exports of raw commodities by forcing producers to do processing and manufacturing onshore. To that end, Jokowi, as he’s popularly known, banned outgoing shipments of metal ores in 2020, limiting exports to refined products. In the two years since, the value of Indonesia’s nickel exports has surged from $3 billion to $30 billion. “We want to benefit from added-value exports so that there’s income for the state in the form of taxes and new job opportunities,” Jokowi said in an interview in August in Jakarta. “We don’t just want to build batteries. This is just half of it. We want to build electric cars in Indonesia.”