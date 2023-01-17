China’s GDP Sinks To 3% In 2022, Second Lowest In 50 Years
The annual GDP of China totalled 121.02 trillion yuan (1,462.53 lakh crore) in 2022, falling below the 5.5% official target, the National Bureau of Statistics said.
Hit hard by the zero-Covid policy and slump in the real estate market, China’s economy shrank to 3% in 2022, registering its second lowest growth rate in 50 years, according to official data released here on Tuesday.
The slow pace of growth mainly happened due to the strictly implemented zero-Covid policy leading to periodic lockdowns and the ruling Communist Party’s crackdown on big industrial firms besides the lingering real estate crisis.
This is the slowest growth of the Chinese economy since the 2.3% registered in GDP in 1974. Significantly this year, China’s GDP in terms of dollars declined from $18 trillion in 2021 to $17.94 trillion last year mainly due to a sharp rise of the dollar against RMB (the Chinese currency) in 2022.
In RMB terms, the Chinese economy last year posted 121.02 trillion yuan against the 2021 figure of 114.37 trillion yuan.
The GDP growth in the fourth quarter was 2.9% year-on-year, compared with 3.9% in the third quarter as it was hit hard by recurring Covid lockdowns of various urban centres, including the top industrial and business hubs like Shanghai.
Industrial output, an important economic indicator, expanded by 3.6% year-on-year in 2022 and 1.3% in December. China's fixed-asset investment went up 5.1% in 2022.
The NBS said "despite the overall stable economic performance", the foundation for economic recovery remains "unstable".
The country will comprehensively deepen focus on reforms and opening-up. It will also focus on strengthening market confidence to promote improvements of the economy to revive the economy, it said.
Last year's annual GDP growth of 3% marked a slowdown from 8.4% in 2021, a sharp decline due to a host of factors, mainly China's zero-Covid policy.
China had set a modest economic growth target of around 5.5% for last year, but it couldn't attain it due to the impact of the coronavirus.
The urban surveyed jobless rate, meanwhile, stood at 5.5% in December, down from 5.7% in November amid reports that one among five persons in China was unemployed. But according to NBS data, China's job market remained generally stable in 2022.
A total of 12.06 million new urban jobs were created last year, exceeding the annual target of 11 million, the data showed.
"The national economy continued to develop despite downward pressure, the economic output reached a new level, the employment and prices were generally stable, people's lives were continuously improved, new achievements were secured in high-quality development, and the overall economic and social development was stable and healthy," Kang Yi, head of the NBS told the media after releasing the data.
However, the foundation of domestic economic recovery is not solid as the international situation is still complicated and severe while the domestic triple pressure of demand contraction, supply shock and weakening expectations is still looming, Kang said.
China will make economic stability its top priority and pursue progress while ensuring stability this year, he added.
The disquieting slowdown of the economy came as Chinese President Xi Jinping began his unprecedented third term towards the end of last year after being re-elected by the ruling Communist Party China’s once-in-a-five-year Congress.
Besides the zero-Covid policy which his government completely lifted this month opening China to the outside world for the first time in three years, a host of other reasons including the slump in the real estate market and the crackdown on top business houses like Alibaba were blamed for the decline of the Chinese economy.
The managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, this month asked China to continue reopening its economy.
"What is most important is for China to stay the course, not to back off from that reopening," Georgieva said. "If they stay the course, by mid-year or there around, China will turn into a positive contributor to average global growth," she added.