China’s GDP Sinks To 3% In 2022, Second Lowest In 50 Years

Hit hard by the zero-Covid policy and slump in the real estate market, China’s economy shrank to 3% in 2022, registering its second lowest growth rate in 50 years, according to official data released here on Tuesday.

The annual GDP of China totalled 121.02 trillion yuan (1,462.53 lakh crore) in 2022, falling below the 5.5% official target, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

The slow pace of growth mainly happened due to the strictly implemented zero-Covid policy leading to periodic lockdowns and the ruling Communist Party’s crackdown on big industrial firms besides the lingering real estate crisis.