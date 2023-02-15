China Spares Existing Offshore Brokerage Accounts From Crackdown
The latest guideline comes as Hong Kong brokerages started to suspend accounts by mainland Chinese customers
(Bloomberg) -- China’s securities watchdog said mainland investors who already have offshore trading accounts will be allowed to continue transactions while the regulator continues to tighten its oversight over illegal cross-border brokerage services.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission is now moving to rectify brokerage services offered by offshore units of domestic securities firms that run afoul of the country’s capital controls, according to a statement issued on Wednesday. Still, the regulator said it won’t restrict transactions via existing offshore accounts, provided they comply with the government’s FX regulations.
The latest guideline comes as Hong Kong brokerages started to suspend accounts by mainland Chinese customers in the wake of Beijing’s pledge to step up oversight of illegal cross-border activities.
China in December told Futu Holdings Ltd. and Up Fintech Holding Ltd. to halt “illegal” activities and stop taking on new onshore investors, wiping out billions in market value and causing Futu to delay its Hong Kong listing.
Shares of Futu Holdings and Up Fintech Holding surged by 10% to premarket session highs in the US on Wednesday.
China bars its residents from using the $50,000 annual foreign currency quota for purchases of securities and insurance offshore, but many in mainland China have ignored the law and skirted the rules by opening up accounts outside its border. In Hong Kong, some brokerages have been operating in a gray area in allowing millions of Chinese investors to sidestep capital controls.
