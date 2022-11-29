China's Covid Zero Policy Is Putting Its Climate Action On Ice

Climate advocates are far from the only critics of China’s strict adherence to Covid Zero; others point to its impact on the country’s economy, and its use as a tool of social control. But the climate considerations are taking on increased urgency as current plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions prove insufficient to halt warming at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. There’s also a substantial risk that other concerns will take precedence over climate ambitions even if China does loosen restrictions — in particular the country’s battered economy, which is expected to dramatically undershoot an official growth target of 5.5% this year.