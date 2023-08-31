China Raises Child and Parent Tax Breaks to Ease Family Burdens

BQPrimeGlobal EconomicsChina Raises Child and Parent Tax Breaks to Ease Family Burdens
Chinese policymakers have been trying to address both a falling birthrate and an aging population.

31 Aug 2023, 6:11 PM IST
BEIJING, CHINA - OCTOBER 01: School children tie red handkerchiefs around the neck of their parents before taking photos together after attending the flag raising ceremony to mark China's national day next to Tiananmen Square on October 1, 2022 in Beijing, China. China celebrates the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on October 1st. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
(Bloomberg) -- China is increasing personal income tax deductions for child care, parental care and children’s education spending, the latest measures to try to address the country’s rapidly changing demographics and boost household consumption. 

Effective from January 2023, the tax reduction for taking care of children under three and for children’s education will each be doubled from 1,000 to 2,000 yuan ($274) per month, the State Council said in a statement Thursday. The deduction to offset the costs of taking care of elderly parents will rise 50% to 3,000 yuan per month.

Chinese policymakers have been trying to address both a falling birthrate and an aging population, a combination that threatens the labor supply that’s fueled the country’s growth. 

Both central and local governments have been experimenting with policies designed to encourage people to have more children. Some regions have extended parental leave or offered cash incentives, such as subsidies or loans. In July, Beijing became the first major city in China to extend insurance coverage to assisted reproduction services including sperm optimization and in vitro fertilization. 

The country is also considering raising the retirement age, which has been 60 for men and 50 or 55 for women for more than 40 years. 

--With assistance from Li Liu.

