China Posts Record Trade Surplus for 2022 Despite Slowing Demand

China’s annual trade surplus hit a record high in 2022 in yuan terms, as surging exports through the first half of the year offset a global drop-off in demand that worsened in the final quarter.
The surplus widened to 5.87 trillion yuan ($873 billion) last year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data released by the General Administration of Customs on Friday. That easily surpassed the previous year’s record of 4.3 trillion yuan.
Exports fell about 0.6% in yuan terms in December, according to Bloomberg calculations based on year-to-date data. That compared to a 0.7% increase in November.
Imports increased about 1.5% from a year earlier.
For all of 2022, exports in yuan terms surged 10.5% from the prior year, while imports rose 4.3%.
China is expected to publish single-month data, along with the value of trade in US dollars, at a later time.
