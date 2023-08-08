China’s Foreign Investment Gauge Declines To 25-Year Low

The slump in FDI is having an impact on China’s trade as well, according to Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura Holdings Inc., since exports from foreign companies operating in China account for about 30% of the nation’s total exports. He estimates exports from foreign firms shrank 14.4% year-on-year in the first half of this year, far worse than a 3.2% decline in overall overseas shipments, he said.