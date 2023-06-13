BQPrimeGlobal EconomicsChina Cuts Short-Term Policy Rate as Growth Recovery Loses Steam
China Cuts Short-Term Policy Rate as Growth Recovery Loses Steam

China’s central bank cut a short-term policy interest rate, easing its monetary stance to help aid the economy’s recovery.

13 Jun 2023, 7:34 AM IST
BQPrime
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) building in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. China's economy grew at the fastest pace in a year in the first quarter, putting Beijing on track to meet its growth goal for the year without adding major stimulus, while also helping to cushion the global economy against a downturn. Bloomberg
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) building in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank cut a short-term policy interest rate, easing its monetary stance to help aid the economy’s recovery. 

The People’s Bank of China lowered the seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 10 basis points to 1.9%, according to a statement Tuesday. 

The easing comes ahead of the PBOC’s monthly operation on Thursday of its medium-term lending facility. Seven of the 16 economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast a reduction in the one-year MLF rate.

The offshore yuan extended its loss, falling 0.3% to 7.1748 per dollar, after the rate cut. The yield on 10-year government bonds fell three basis points to 2.64%.

--With assistance from Tian Chen.

