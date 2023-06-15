China’s Central Bank Ramps Up Rate Cuts as Economy Weakens
PBOC cuts one-year policy rate after lowering short-term rates. Private business investment contracts, property weakens.
(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank ramped up its monetary stimulus to help spur the economy amid signs of a weakening property market, a slump in business investment and record joblessness among young people.
The People’s Bank of China lowered the rate on its one-year loans — or medium-term lending facility — by 10 basis points to 2.65%, the first reduction since August. That’s likely to prompt banks to lower their lending rates next week.
The move came shortly before official data showed economic activity weakened in May. Growth in industrial output slowed to 3.5% from 5.6% in April, while retail sales grew 12.7%, below expectations. Fixed asset investment by private businesses contracted in the first five months of the year, while property investment deteriorated further.
The central bank has shifted to an easing mode after the economy lost momentum since the first-quarter’s post-pandemic surge. The State Council is also expected to discuss a broad package of stimulus proposals, Bloomberg News reported earlier this week, with specific support geared toward the ailing real estate industry.
China needs to “focus on repairing and expanding demand” and spur business and market confidence, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement. “The economic recovery’s foundation is not yet solid,” it said.
Chinese stocks, which climbed after the rate cut, largely held their advance following the data. A gauge of shares listed in Hong Kong was up 1.3%, still leading gains in Asia. The offshore yuan extended its loss to trade 0.2% weaker at 7.1865 per dollar.
The signal from the PBOC “is very important because it’s a reversal of policy direction,” Dong Chen, head of Asia macroeconomic research at Pictet Wealth Management, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “Now policymakers have to press the gas pedal a lot harder. In the near term, we need continuous monetary and fiscal support.”
The unemployment rate remained relatively elevated at 5.2% in May, while the jobless rate for young people between the ages of 16 and 24 rose slightly to 20.8%, a new record high since data became available in 2018.
What Bloomberg Economics Says...
An undershoot in retail sales showed the consumption recovery lost more momentum. A sharper-than-expected slowdown in fixed asset investment showed sinking private spending, particularly in the property sector, is overwhelming government stimulus in the form of outlays on big projects.
Chang Shu and David Qu
For the full report, click here
The PBOC timed its easing just as the Federal Reserve paused its rate-hiking cycle for the first time in 15 months, while still signaling further tightening ahead. The widening gap between US and Chinese rates have fueled capital outflows and put pressure on yuan, which is down more than 3% against the dollar this year.
The PBOC also provided 237 billion yuan ($33 billion) of medium-term loans, more than the 200 billion yuan maturing in June. The cut to the one-year MLF rate was largely expected after a key short-term rate was reduced by the same magnitude on Tuesday. The two rates are usually adjusted together.
The State Council could discuss the stimulus measures as soon as Friday, according to people familiar with the discussions, although it’s unclear when the measures will be announced or implemented. The Economic Daily also said in a front-page commentary on Thursday that China needs to take further steps to support the economy, including maintaining strong fiscal spending.
“Switching to policy stimulus mode with large-scale easing measures would be the first imperative,” said Bruce Pang, chief economist and head of research for Greater China at Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. “But it could need two to three years to shore up a slowing economic recovery and regain a higher potential growth rate of over 6%.”
--With assistance from Tania Chen, Jiyeun Lee and Yihui Xie.
