Charting the Global Economy: Growth in China Slows Significantly

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda looks set to end his tenure the same way he started it: sending yields careening in the world’s second-largest government bond market. Japan’s benchmark 10-year yield tumbled as much as 14 basis points Wednesday after the BOJ defied some expectations for another shift in policy. The size of the move matches the intraday drop on April 5, 2013, just after Kuroda initiated quantitative easing by pledging to double the monetary base.