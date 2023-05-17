Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism: All You Need To Know

The idea of a carbon border adjustment mechanism, which is the European Union's answer to curbing carbon emissions by companies, has been discussed by experts for years.

Envisioned to curb green emissions in the production process, the scheme, since its announcement, has sparked strong reactions from Brazil, South Africa, India, China, and the United States of America, with the latter even eyeing an exemption.

Here's all you need to know about the EU's carbon border levy: