Brent Oil Falls Below $75 A Barrel For First Time Since March
Brent Oil Falls Below $75 A Barrel For First Time Since March

Brent crude futures fell below $75 a barrel for the first time since March as traders fret about the health of the global economy.

03 May 2023, 5:07 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Equinor ASA offshore oil drilling platform on Johan Sverdrup oil field in the North Sea, Norway. (Photographer: Carina Johansen/Bloomberg)</p></div>
The Equinor ASA offshore oil drilling platform on Johan Sverdrup oil field in the North Sea, Norway. (Photographer: Carina Johansen/Bloomberg)
(Bloomberg) -- Brent crude futures fell below $75 a barrel for the first time since March as traders fret about the health of the global economy.

The benchmark was as high at $87 a barrel as recently as mid-April, shortly after several members of the OPEC+ producers group said they’d cut production by more than 1 million barrels a day. But a softening US economy and continued fragility among its banks, as well as weak manufacturing data in China, have turned investors much more bearish and caused refining margins to slump.

