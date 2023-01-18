BOJ Holds Policy as It Pushes Back Against Market Speculation
The BOJ kept its main policy settings unchanged, leaving its negative interest rate at -0.1% and 10-year bond yields around 0%.
(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan decided against making more adjustments to its yield curve control program, prompting a sharp slide in the yen as the central bank tried to contain speculation over policy normalization fueled by December’s surprise moves.
The bank said it would continue large-scale bond buying and increase them on a flexible basis if needed as it showed its intention to double down on defense of its yield curve control program for now. Its updated forecasts indicate that the BOJ still doesn’t see inflation staying above 2% in a sustainable manner over the coming years.
The yen tumbled around 2% to 130.80 per dollar following the decision.
While almost all 43 economists surveyed had forecast the stand-pat decision, many of them had said they couldn’t rule out the possibility of back-to-back action.
After the BOJ unexpectedly widened its 10-year yield target band last month, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s massive easing program has come under the fiercest market attack in his decade-long term.
While Kuroda insisted that December’s move aimed to improve market functioning, it only fueled speculation over more changes. Some believe there will be more action even before the governor steps down in April.
Wednesday’s decision suggests that the BOJ isn’t seeking an immediate exit or a looser grip on bond yields. The central bank appears to be trying to reinforce Kuroda’s message that the December move was a technical change. The BOJ appeared to signal that easing will go on until sustainable inflation comes into sight.
“Last month’s surprise move meant that the BOJ likely had to look at its impact for now,” said Harumi Taguchi, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “The yield curve hasn’t quite moved in the way the BOJ probably wanted, but if the BOJ moved again now it would certainly look like it was responding to market pressure, making it ultimately more difficult to sustain yield curve control.”
In the run up to the gathering, speculation heated up as 10-year yields repeatedly breached its new ceiling of 0.5%. The market push forced the BOJ to buy a record amount of bonds at the end of last week.
The central bank bought a total of around 3 trillion yen ($23 billion) of government bonds over Monday and Tuesday, as the 10-year yield continued to rise above its 0.5% ceiling. The BOJ spent almost 10 trillion yen defending its stimulus framework on the final two days of last week.
With the memory of December’s shock move still vivid in the mind of global investors, bets on further BOJ shifts are unlikely to go away.
The yen could weaken to the 135 per dollar level if the BOJ continues to maintain its monetary policy setting into the next meeting, according to SAV Markets.
“There are some good levels at around 134, 135 for investors to take dollar-yen to,” says Shyam Devani, macro trader at SAV Markets in Singapore. “This story is not over yet — investors will continue looking to test the BOJ.”
A number of economists have already brought forward their expected timing for a policy shift, according to this month’s Bloomberg survey. Some now predict a change in April, the first meeting scheduled under a new governorship, while others expect a pivot in June.
Speculation is likely to remain also because Japan’s inflation is running far above the BOJ’s 2% target level. The cost of living is expected to hit double that rate in national data that will be released Friday. Still, the bank’s updated forecasts didn’t show inflation averaging 2% or more in the next two fiscal years.
In its new quarterly economic projections Wednesday, the nine-member board raised its price forecast for this year and for fiscal 2024. But they still see prices cooling in the year starting in April, in part due to the impact from government measures that are expected to lower utility bills.
