BOE’s Next Rate Decision May Be Overshadowed by Market Turmoil

“Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt offered up a larger near-term giveaway in his Budget than we had been expecting. The policies will lift demand in the near term, a likely ploy to get the economy growing meaningfully again before the next election due early 2025. Tackling the UK’s long-run growth woes was always going to be a harder task and while he took steps in the right direction, we’re far from convinced he’s found the silver bullet.”