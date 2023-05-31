BOE’s Mann Says Pandemic-Era Savings Is Still Fuelling Inflation
Britain’s pandemic-era “excess savings” are still fueling inflation, said Bank of England policy maker Catherine Mann.
While the UK’s headline inflation rate is falling, as huge energy price rises a year ago fall out of the annual comparison, the core measure — which doesn’t include food or energy — is still uncomfortably high.
When assessing the direction in which core inflation is headed, Mann said she was asking firms about their pricing power. Many households are still spending excess savings built up during pandemic lockdowns, Mann said, and could afford to splash the cash. The remarks underscore her concerns about inflation that have made her one of the most hawkish members of the BOE’s nine-member Monetary Policy Committee.
“If firms have high pricing power, they’re going to use it,” Mann said at an event organized by investment firm Pictet on Wednesday. “If people want to spend, they will, and that gives firms pricing power a lot longer than the energy aspect” of inflation.
Mann added that persistent core inflation is making her job setting interest rates “much more challenging.”
She said the gap between headline and core inflation was bigger in the UK than either the US or the eurozone.
As the BOE battles to get inflation down to 2%, Mann added, there was also a large gap between R* — the interest rate that is appropriate for the real economy — and what she called R**, or the “rate that is going to be appropriate for financial structures.”
“The transition path that we are on to R* or R** has an awful lot of volatility associated with it,” Mann said. “Volatility in exchange rates, volatility in prices, a lot of volatility in assets. And some of that volatility is going to be reflected in things breaking.”
In a word of warning, Mann added that “often the water is calmest before the falls.”
