Biden Seeks Tougher Penalties On Executives Of Banks That Fail

MONTEREY PARK, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on reducing gun violence at the Boys and Girls Club of West San Gabriel Valley on March 14, 2023 in Monterey Park, California. Monterey Park was the scene of a mass shooting where 11 people celebrating Lunar New Year in a dance studio were killed. Biden made remarks after issuing an executive order aiming to increase background checks for those who purchase guns. Biden also met with families of the shooting victims. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)