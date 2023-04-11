Bank Failures Start Getting Cited As Risk Factors After SVB Collapse

“Recently, concerns have arisen with respect to the financial condition of a number of banking organizations in the United States, in particular those with exposure to certain types of depositors and large portfolios of investment securities,” investment-banking firm Jefferies Financial Group Inc. said in a 10-Q filing Monday. “While we do not have any exposure to SVB or Signature Bank, we do maintain our cash at financial institutions, often in balances that exceed the current FDIC insurance limits.”