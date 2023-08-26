Awaiting India's Response On Dispute Settlement Mechanism In Proposed Investment Protection Pact

The European Union on Saturday said it is awaiting India's response to its proposal for setting up of a dedicated dispute settlement mechanism under the bilateral investment protection pact that is being negotiated along with an ambitious free trade agreement (FTA) by the two sides.

The EU's Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis told a small group of journalists that both sides are engaged in 'intensive' negotiations on the proposed FTA and that 'progress' has been made on various issues.