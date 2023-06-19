Airline Executives See Labor Squeeze Easing: Paris Update

Udvar-Hazy counts the tardy debut of Airbus’s largest and longest-range narrowbody as one of his greatest frustrations at a time when every aircraft program is buffeted by delays. He estimates the A321XLR will enter the commercial market in the third quarter of 2024 or early in the fourth-quarter, about 16 or 17 months behind its original schedule. Airbus is currently targeting mid-2024. “It’s going to be a great airplane, but it’s going to be late,” Udvar-Hazy said in an interview.